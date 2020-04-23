Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,047,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,403. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.85.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.