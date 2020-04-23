Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $3.63 Million Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. BlackRock TCP Capital accounts for about 2.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of BlackRock TCP Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7,020.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 194,335 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,134,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 781,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,115. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $413.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.