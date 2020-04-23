Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,000. Total makes up 4.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Total by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Total by 1,154.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,891. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. Analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,377,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,823,481 shares of company stock worth $15,038,838 and sold 1,588,601 shares worth $13,642,937.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

