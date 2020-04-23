Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,884,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,832,541. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

