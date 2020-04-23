Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 0.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Corning by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 3,836,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,822. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

