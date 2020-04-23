Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CROX traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 4,992,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $43.79.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 15,475 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,173.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

