CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.28. 6,051,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,207,835. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

