Desire Price Hits $0.0010 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Desire has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. Desire has a total market capitalization of $9,949.16 and approximately $5,718.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,472.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.27 or 0.02506068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.99 or 0.03198213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00576585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00797739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00075241 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00598566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

