Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.38. 4,211,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 571.95% and a negative net margin of 433.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.