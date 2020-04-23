Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Cut by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,630.3% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.93. 5,689,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

