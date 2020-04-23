Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 25.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $658,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,630.3% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 28.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,689,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $162.56.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

