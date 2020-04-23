Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,729,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

