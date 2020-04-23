EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Hits One Day Volume of $113.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $199,100.54 and approximately $113.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.40 or 0.02614882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00214223 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

