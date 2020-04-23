Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.64 million.Entegris also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital restated a positive rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.