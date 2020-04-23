Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.51 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.51 EPS.

ENTG traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $50.50. 27,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03. Entegris has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

