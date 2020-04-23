Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 1,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,035. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $711.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

EFSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

