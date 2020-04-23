Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Express alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Express from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Express has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $116.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.81 million. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Express will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Express by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 973,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.