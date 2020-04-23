First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.31. 30,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.43. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.