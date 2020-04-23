First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.81 million.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 11,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $485.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.25. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $623,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $27,643.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $65,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

