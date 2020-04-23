First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

TSE FR traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,555. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -53.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.58 per share, with a total value of C$62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$377,400. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$65,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,350,509. Insiders acquired 17,305 shares of company stock valued at $180,595 over the last three months.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

