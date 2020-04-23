First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Position Boosted by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 193.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up 0.7% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors owned 0.43% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCTR. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $924,000.

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,934. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

