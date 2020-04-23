Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price.

FRU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.46. 471,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.21. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$9.87. The company has a market cap of $390.27 million and a P/E ratio of 86.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$36.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.10 million. Analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.