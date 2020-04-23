Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $402,786.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.