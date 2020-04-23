GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI stock traded down C$1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,855. The company has a market cap of $627.37 million and a P/E ratio of 95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$24.19 and a 52 week high of C$38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.24.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$344.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.20 million. Research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.