General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,696 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 125,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 135,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 320,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. 10,668,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,567,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.47.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.