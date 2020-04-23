GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GVDNY stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.39. 22,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,947. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

