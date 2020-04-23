Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH) Trading Down 100%

Shares of Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:GLH) dropped 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 839,615 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $930,796.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH)

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

