Graco (NYSE:GGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Graco (NYSE:GGG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,025. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $2,453,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Earnings History for Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit