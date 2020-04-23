Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Shares of GNTY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,487. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $272.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $93,780.00. Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Insiders purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

