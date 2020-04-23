Harmony Price Up 16.8% This Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $34.97 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.83 or 0.04427239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00065217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037147 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008724 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

