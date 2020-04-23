Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 1,306 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 3.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 58.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $369,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $128.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,604,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,516. The company has a market capitalization of $365.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

