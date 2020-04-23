Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,426 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,678,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,536,000 after purchasing an additional 433,254 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

