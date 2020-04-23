Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

