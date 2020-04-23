Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after buying an additional 1,579,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.07. 5,160,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,632. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.