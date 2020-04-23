Hengehold Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.98. 7,266,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,021. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

