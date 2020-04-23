Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $146.56, but opened at $143.28. Hershey shares last traded at $136.91, with a volume of 2,165,193 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.05.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at $23,165,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.42.

Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

