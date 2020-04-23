HNP Capital LLC Buys 7,331 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 323.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.04. 5,047,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,403. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

