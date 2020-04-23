HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,886.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Mitchell acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after buying an additional 428,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1,347.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 283,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 148,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.