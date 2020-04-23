Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.92. 11,186,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,514,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Earnings History for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit