Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.92. 11,186,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,514,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

