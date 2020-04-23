Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 373 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,083,000 after acquiring an additional 376,179 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $105,996,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,736,000 after acquiring an additional 395,989 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,897. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 182.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,598 shares of company stock worth $1,423,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.