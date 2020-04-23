Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 6,675 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,305,000 after buying an additional 264,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after buying an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter.

GLD traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.29. 14,920,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,250,040. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

