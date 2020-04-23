Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 1.83% of Americas Silver worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USAS. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on USAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,599. Americas Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

