Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,752,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,980. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

