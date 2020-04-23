Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,544 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,639,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,514. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.