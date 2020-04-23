Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.30. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

