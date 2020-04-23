Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,557,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,781,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,059. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.