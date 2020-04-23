Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $6.52 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.10. 2,546,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,859. The company has a market cap of $202.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $89.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

