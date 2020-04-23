Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.24. 20,401,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,358,074. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $522.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

