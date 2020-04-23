Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.37. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit