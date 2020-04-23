Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.37. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.