Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $3.45 Million in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after purchasing an additional 491,590 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 144,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,187 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 946,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.